Police in Sheffield use chainsaw to gain entry to house searched for drugs 

A chainsaw was used by police officers to gain entry to a house in Sheffield searched for drugs.

The tool was used by the police for rapid entry into the property on the Manor estate yesterday morning.

Police officers used a chain saw to gain entry to a house searched for drugs in Sheffield

Two homes were raided simultaneously in the operation, which was carried out by members of the Manor and Arbourthorne neighbourhood policing team.

Class A and B drugs were seized along with a ‘substantial’ amount of cash.

South Yorkshire Police said officers also found evidence to suggest drug dealing.

Three arrests were made.

In a Facebook post, South Yorkshire Police said: “The occupants were a little surprised due to our abrupt entry technique.

“As stated numerous times before, we are working hard to tackle the illegal use and supply of drugs within our community. If you are taking part in this activity, expect a visit from us.”

Anyone with information on those involved in the supply of drugs should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.