Police issue E-fit of man wanted over robberies of women in Sheffield

An E-fit has been released of a robber targeting elderly women in their homes in Sheffield.

The crook first struck at a house in St Philip’s Road, Netherthorpe, at 6.45pm on Wednesday, October 3 and knocked a woman in her 80s to the floor after knocking at her door.

Do you know this man?

He escaped with a small amount of cash.

Five days later he called at a house in Bolsover Street, Netherthorpe, and confronted the occupant of the house, who was also on her 80s.

He demanded cash and left with £20.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.