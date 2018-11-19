Police seize cannabis worth £10,000 from Sheffield flat

Cannabis worth £10,000 was seized by the police from a flat in Sheffield.

Officers raided the flat on suspicion that it had been used in the supply of drugs.

Crime: Warning after man followed girl from school in Sheffield

Court: South Yorkshire grooming gang gave vulnerable girls attention, alcohol and drugs and ‘lured them into a life that was highly damaging’

In a Facebook post, South Yorkshire Police’s neighbourhood policing team for North East Sheffield, said: “We know there will be some that view the use and distribution of cannabis as a low level issue, however we know that in most cases, such as this one, that the profits made only serve to finance further higher level criminality.

“One of our many responsibilities as a neighbourhood team is to identify, target and disrupt gangs involved in criminality in our area, and that is what we will continue to do.”

Read more: Rotherham child sex grooming gang jailed for 101 years