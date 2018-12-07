Police urge people to refrain from making inappropriate comments online over baby murder investigation in Barnsley 

Members of the public are being urged to refrain from making inappropriate comments online in relation to a murder investigation following the death of a baby.

The nine-week-old baby boy went into cardiac arrest at his home in Great Houghton last Friday night and died in hospital on Monday.

Crime.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been bailed.

Detective Inspector Mark Oughton, who is leading the investigation, urged people not to make inappropriate comments on social media as the investigation continues.

He said: “This is of course an extremely sensitive case that has understandably provoked emotion and had an impact within the local community.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to reiterate the importance of people being mindful of comments they are making on social media platforms.

“While the baby has now been formally identified, at the request of the family we will not be releasing the baby’s name or a photograph at this time. I’d ask that you please respect their wishes for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our enquiries are continuing and further tests remain underway to establish the exact cause of death. Anyone with concerns or information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 851 of 30 November 2018.”