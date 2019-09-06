BUS SOS: Hundreds of passengers demand better bus services

Nadia Jama, presenting the bus petition at full council

More than 600 people signed a petition about bus services in Walkley and Gleadless, but campaigners say it’s a citywide problem.

Nadia Jama, who presented the petition to full council, said councillors Olivia Blake, Lewis Dagnall and Louise Haigh MP had been collecting signatures about the numbers 31 in Walkley plus 56 and 1a services in Gleadless.

“Many of these people rely on these buses to take them to the doctors, to visit friends and local shops; many are elderly and will be cut off and isolated without these bus service,” she said.

“Cancellation of buses is a disgrace; yet again the people of Sheffield play second fiddle to the private bus companies, who put profits before people.

“We urge you to lobby South Yorkshire Passenger Transport on behalf of Sheffield residents, to help reinstate these much needed services.

“It’s also worth noting that whilst this petition is on behalf of the people of Walkley and Gleadless Valley, it relates to almost every ward in Sheffield, with routes cancelled or altered, to nearly every bus service in the city. These petitions have over 600 signatures alone.”

Ms Jama said campaigners wanted to see bus franchising, which currently only operates in London and Nottingham.

“We call upon the cabinet member to work with Louise Haigh, who is calling for Sheffield City Region Dan Jarvis, to introduce London-style bus franchising.