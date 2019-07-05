Cakes could make way for cask ale

This former cake shop could become a micro pub

The Two Thirds Beer Company has applied to convert the old Steel City Cakes shop on Abbeydale Road into a bar.

In a planning application, the company says: “The modern bar would be aimed primarily at the 21-45 year old craft beer market in the south west area of Sheffield between the corridors of Chesterfield Road and Ecclesall Road.

“Its USP will be to serve high-quality craft and keg beers in a smaller than average, two-third unit measure.

“The bar space will take on a contemporary and industrial feel that remains comfortable while making the most of its unrivalled views of the bustling Abbeydale-Sheldon Road junction to encourage its clientele to enjoy delicious drinks in luxurious and interesting surroundings.”

The plans would see a micro pub with a beer cellar in the basement serving a maximum of 46 customers.

It would open Tuesdays to Thursdays from 5pm to 11pm, Fridays 4pm to midnight, Saturdays 11am to midnight and Sundays 11am to 11pm.

The application adds: “The business concept is to provide a community facility serving the neighbourhood as a traditional pub. All beer will be from local micro breweries.

“The owner has sought to market the ground floor with no success. Local agents have advised that there is more demand for a micro pub in this part of Sheffield.”

Steel City Cakes, which was a vegan cake shop and cafe, closed last December after six years.

