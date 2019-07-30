'Our position has not changed' - South Yorkshire council leaders' reservations on HS2 remain

Leaders spoke at a meeting of the Sheffield City Region Combined Authority chaired by mayor Dan Jarvis

The Sheffield City Region Integrated Rail Plan includes an ambition to extend tram-train across South Yorkshire, implement a railway station at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, a HS2 station at Goldthorpe and improvements to existing stations across the area.

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones, Rotherham Council leader Chris Read and Barnsley Council leader Sir Steve Houghton welcomed the plans but all said they would carry on lobbying Government for their preferred route.

Sheffield Council leader Julie Dore was not present at the meeting.

The original HS2 station was meant to be at Meadowhall but intense lobbying from Sheffield Council persuaded the Government to approve a city centre station at Midland.

All other South Yorkshire councils preferred Meadowhall.

The wider rail plan has approval by the Department for Transport, Northern Powerhouse Rail and Transport for the North.

Rotherham Council leader Chris Read, said: “From Rotherham’s point of view, being able to line up some significant interventions around rail transport is really important and knowing it’s made some headway with Government is critical.

“Making the tram-train permanent through the middle of Rotherham and how we secure services through Swinton and the rest of South Yorkshire, a station at Waverley is a real game changer for the borough.

“However, our position on High Speed 2 hasn’t changed - it is bad news for the borough of Rotherham with significant impact during the development and construction phase and we will continue to argue that case.”

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones added: “I welcome the news of a station at Doncaster Sheffield Airport along with the investment at local community stations and the potential of new stops and stations at places like Askern.

“I also welcome the new Dearne Valley station but not at any cost. We need to ensure the correct Hickleton/Marr bypass is a precursor for it.

“As far as HS2 is concerned, Doncaster has not changed its position and will continue to lobby Government because it is devastating for the areas of south Doncaster looking at Mexborough in particular.

“We believe it is the wrong route but we do accept Government has chosen that and we will keep lobbying them to get the best deal possible for the people of Mexborough.

“But we do accept we’ve got to being forward a plan that enhances the whole of our borough and this comes some way to doing that.”

Barnsley Council leader Sir Steve Houghton, said: “I welcome the station in the Dearne at Goldthorpe but in order to make that work effectively, it needs the Hickleton/Marr bypass and for a Barnsley perspective and in some way Rotherham, to duel the Dearne towns link road which is partly single carriageway.

“Any improvements to Barnsley station is welcome but we want to increase the opportunities we’ve got by extension to the platforms so it can take larger trains.

“We’ve said all along we need a Parkway station on the main route. There’s only Totem in the East Midlands before Leeds and there is nothing in between the two.

“While the loop is helpful, the main route bypasses the whole of South Yorkshire and Barnsley will continue to lobby for a Parkway station as well as our colleagues in the Leeds City Region.