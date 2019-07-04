Plans to demolish historic football pub hits more than 150 objections in two weeks

Peter Duff outside The Plough

Developers planned to demolish 150-year old The Plough, on Sandygate Lane, which sits opposite Hallam FC – the oldest football ground in the world.

But campaigners were ready to fight back to save it.

Peter Duff, who is leading the campaign to save the pub, said it “shows the strength of community support” and “the more objections made, the better the chance of saving the building.”

The plans are to knock down the existing building and build eight three-bedroom houses with car parking.

Despite the large community interest in the site, Mr Duff said the developer refused to talk with them about the scheme.

Mr Duff said: “It’s terrible that someone can come along and take something that has so much meaning and heritage for the community.

”It’s an important building. The original site was built 400 years ago and rebuilt by Wynyard Dixon, a steelmaking family. There are very few examples of Dixon’s architecture left in Sheffield.

“It’s also a massive part of sporting history. Hallam FC was founded in the pub. It would be a real loss.”

Local councillors have also joined the fight to save it and said they would be helping the community with their response.