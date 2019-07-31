'PM Boris must work with us to bridge transport gap' - South Yorkshire metro mayor Dan Jarvis says

SCR mayor Dan Jarvis has called on the Prime Minister to work with northern leaders to address the transport funding gap. Pictures: JPIMedia/Getty Images

The mayor, who heads up the Sheffield City Region, said northern communities ‘need action’ and ‘not just words’ in relation to bridging the transport gap with London and the South East.

Mr Jarvis, who is also MP for Barnsley Central, was responding to the Prime Minister’s commitment of building a high-speed line between Leeds and Manchester.

The Government’s own figures show for every £1 spent in Yorkshire on transport, £3.20 is spent in London.

Mr Jarvis recently launched the Sheffield City Region Integrated Rail Plan which sets out a strategy for the region for proposed projects.

These include tram-train expansion across South Yorkshire, new stations and a HS2 station in the Dearne Valley.

Mr Jarvis said: “It’s important we seek to build a productive working relationship with the new Prime Minister and his government. I’ll be writing to government departments setting out my priorities for our region and the North to the top of its agenda.

“It was good to see the Prime Minister in the North and I welcome commitments in his speech to deliver Northern Powerhouse rail, real devolution for our communities, provide better bus services and commit greater funds to the Stronger Towns fund.

“But what the North really needs is a sustained programme of investment to level regional inequalities and unlock our potential.

“Good transport infrastructure is key so the commitment to deliver Northern Powerhouse rail is a first step but we need investment to deliver the whole of the Northern Powerhouse route and Sheffield City Region’s Integrated Rail Plan.