Power cut hits 50 properties on outskirts of Sheffield 

A power cut has hit about 50 properties on the outskirts of Sheffield today.

About 40 homes and businesses are affected in Hathersage and a further 10 in Wentworth Road, Dronfield.

Wentworth Road, Dronfield. Picture: Google

In a statement, the Northern Powergrid said: “The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable that serves your area.”

Staff are present at both sites and are attempting to fix the problem.