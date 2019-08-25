Probe launched after reports of burglary in Sheffield

Flockton Avenue, Handsworth

In a statement, the police said they were called to Flockton Avenue, Handsworth just after 6.30am after a resident reported a burglary.

Then at 10.30am, they were called to Rodger Avenue in Woodhouse after a woman reported a burglary at her address.

"The incident is believed to have taken place between 1am and 9.15am. Enquiries are ongoing for both of these," said the spokesperson.