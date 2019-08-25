Probe launched after reports of burglary in Sheffield
South Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into two reports of burglary in a Sheffield suburb that occurred within hours from each other on Sunday.
By Rahmah Ghazali
Sunday, 25 August, 2019, 13:41
In a statement, the police said they were called to Flockton Avenue, Handsworth just after 6.30am after a resident reported a burglary.
Then at 10.30am, they were called to Rodger Avenue in Woodhouse after a woman reported a burglary at her address.
"The incident is believed to have taken place between 1am and 9.15am. Enquiries are ongoing for both of these," said the spokesperson.
However, the police said the two incidents are likely to be unrelated.