This is how to get up to 50% off nappies, wipes and baby toys at Tesco

Tesco has launched a huge baby sale, named The Baby Event, with off to 50 per cent off big brand names.

The sale includes hundreds of popular baby items, including nappies, toddler meals, toiletries and healthcare.

Where are the deals available?

The deals are available both online and in store at Tesco. To browse deals, click here. The different deals have different expiry dates, so it’s worth double checking.

Although most of the offers end before or on 14 August 2019, some end in October of this year.

Current offers

These are some of the current offers, with big savings on products including nappies, wipes and toys.

Pampers Baby Dry Pants Essential Pack Size 5 33 Nappies

Now half price. Was £8.00 Now £4.00. Offer valid for delivery from 03/07/2019 until 13/08/2019

Johnson's Baby Gentle All Over Wipes 56 Pieces

Half Price. Was £1.30 Now 65p. Offer valid for delivery from 03/07/2019 until 13/08/2019.

Infantino Swift Travel Carrier

Save £5.00. Was £20.00 Now £15.00. Offer valid for delivery from 22/07/2019 until 14/08/2019.

LEGO DUPLO Balancing Animals Toys For Toddlers 10884

Save £4.50. Was £13.00 Now £8.50. Offer valid for delivery from 22/07/2019 until 14/08/2019.

Bright Starts Safari Beats Drum

Save £5.00. Was £14.00 Now £9.00. Offer valid for delivery from 22/07/2019 until 14/08/2019.

Tesco 3 Pack Hooded Towel Pink Duplicate

Save £3.00. Was £12.00 Now £9.00. Offer valid for delivery from 22/07/2019 until 14/08/2019.