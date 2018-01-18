‘Remarkable’ village could be crowned the country’s best in Channel 4 competition

A two-week-old baby, a pantomime dame and a folk singer are going to be on TV showing everything they love about their village.

The residents of Edale, a peak district village which is popular with Sheffielders, have been filmed as part of a Channel 4’s Village of The Year competition.

One of those residents, Katherine Argyle said: “Edale is a fantastic and unique place. Myself and Kirsty Noel and Kate Chappel, other Edale residents,thought this would be a great opportunity to bring people together and celebrate our remarkable community.”

The duo sent off their application in early June, and after three weeks they were pleased to receive a phone call from the production company, Reef Television, who told them their entry was the best one they received.

Katherine said: “They said they would be coming to Edale the following week to meet us.

“They arranged to film local farmer and pantomime dame Geoff Townsend stonewalling; Robin Wood, master spoon and lathe wooden bowl carver in his workshop; Bella Hardy, renowned folk singer in front of the church and Tony Favell, chair of Edale Parish Council with his prizewinning blooms.

“I was also interviewed. Baby Esther Jackson, then at two-weeks-old and the newest Edale resident, also featured.”

The crew, including one of the judges Patrick Grant, spent a whole day filming the residents of Edale.

Katherine added: “They arrived on a rainy morning but thankfully by the end of the day the sun had come out so they did get to see the valley at its best, briefly.”

Edales is just one of 70 villages across the country who are competing for the title of Channel 4’s Village of the Year.

Katherine said: “There were over 600 entries and of these around 70 villages went on to be filmed, so Edale has done very well.

“The judges looked at the villages’ sense of community, what each offers its residents and how those who live there contribute to the life and soul of each place. Edale has remarkable community and this is a chance to celebrate that. Fingers crossed.”

Edale will be shown on Village of the Year on Channel 4 during an episode which will be aired on January 29 at 3pm.