REVEALED: The worst performing primary schools in Sheffield

The best and worst performing primary schools have been revealed after the latest primary school league tables were published.

The results of Key Stage 2 – the first exam markers of how children are performing in the key elements of reading, writing and maths – have now been released by the Government

Figures are used by any parents use to gauge which school their children should go to.

The results of Key Stage 2 – the first exam markers of how children are performing in the key elements of reading, writing and maths - have shown large differences between the best and worst performing primary schools

The city-wide percentage is 60 per cent, while the national average is 61 per cent.

Here are the bottom ten rated primary schools for the percentages of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths at KS2.

Oasis Academy Fir Vale - Five per cent

St Ann's Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy - 14 per cent

Norfolk Community Primary School - 18 per cent

Hinde House 3-16 School - 21 per cent

Pathways E-Act Primary Academy - 23 per cent

Arbourthorne Community Primary School - 25 per cent

Meynell Community Primary School - 27 per cent

Concord Junior School - 30 per cent

Acres Hill Community Primary School - 33 per cent

Here are the bottom ten rated primary schools for overall performance at the end of KS2

St Ann's Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy

Concord Junior School

Hartley Brook Primary School

Pathways E-Act Primary Academy

Halfway Junior School

Brook House Junior Schoo

Norfolk Community Primary School

Arbourthorne Community Primary School

Pye Bank CofE Primary School

Meynell Community Primary School

There were more than 20 schools where no data was applicable or available.