Reward offered to catch vandals who caused Doncaster phone and internet black out

A reward is being offered to catch mindless vandals who left a community without phone or internet services.

More than 100 homes and businesses were affected by the black out in Conisbrough after yobs caused damage to the telecommunications network in Edlington Lane, Edlington.

The incident happened on Wednesday, February 21, at 11.30pm and engineers have been working around the clock to minimise disruption.

Crime reporting charity Crimestoppers has now teamed up with telecommunications firm Openreach to offer a reward of up to £1000 for information on the culprits that leads to arrests and successful convictions.

Gemma Wilson, Yorkshire regional manager for Crimestoppers, said: “Cable cuts and theft can often be seen as a victimless crime, but this particular incident has left a community without important services for a period of time, which is a big inconvenience.

“Our charity is here for people to give information on those committing these crimes. We don’t judge those who contact us. Don’t ask any personal details. We simply pass on what you know. You’ll remain 100 per cent anonymous.”

Richard Ginnaw, head of security operations for Openreach, added: “This mindless attack on our network has left more than 100 homes and businesses without access to phone and internet connections.

"Engineers are working as quickly as they can to repair the cut cable and we would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious or knows anything about this attack to call Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or fill in an anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org