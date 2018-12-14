Rotherham man seeks answers over wife’s ectopic pregnancy death 

A Rotherham man whose wife died after suffering an ectopic pregnancy is hoping an inquest next week will provide answers after a 16-month wait.

Gail Bailey, aged 36, started suffering severe abdominal pains while on holiday at Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire, in August 2017.

Her husband Ryan, 37, from Kimberworth, dialled 999 for an ambulance and claimed he told the operator that his wife was nine weeks pregnant and that a hospital had advised she underwent a scan because she could be suffering from a potentially life-threatening pregnancy complication.

Gail was taken by East Midlands Ambulance Service to Boston Pilgrim Hospital, around 25 miles from where the couple were holidaying, but she was pronounced dead around 50 minutes later.

Following her death, Ryan instructed expert medical negligence solicitors at law firm Irwin Mitchell to investigate the care his wife received.

Anne Brundell, a specialist medical negligence solicitor, said: “Ryan has been left devastated by Gail’s unexpected death.

“He has a number of serious concerns about what happened to Gail on the day she died and hopes that the inquest will now provide him with the vital answers he deserves.

“If during the course of the inquest any areas where patient care can be improved are identified, it is crucial that appropriate measures are put in place.”

Ryan and Gail met in 2014 and married in May 2017.

They were holidaying at Promenade Caravan Park in Ingoldmells, when on August 6, 2017, Gail started experiencing stomach pains.

Her heartbroken husband said: “There’s not a day goes by that I don’t miss Gail. She was such a loving and caring wife and I still don’t really believe she has gone.

“The last 16 months have been incredibly hard. While I know that the inquest and listening to the evidence of what happened in the lead up to her death is going to be extremely upsetting, it is something I need to do.

“That way, hopefully, it will mean that at least I get the answers to the many questions I have.”

An inquest into Gail’s death is due to start at Lincoln Cathedral Centre on Monday and is listed for two days.