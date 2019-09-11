Row over city centre trading spot

Ice cream van

Andrew Cuneo applied to the council for a new spot on Cheney Row next to the Town Hall after having a number of issues at his current one in the Peace Gardens.

He said: “It would make access to and from the site a lot safer than having to pass down Brown’s who have now decided to place tables and chairs outside on the walk way making it very difficult to access and leave our site.”

Despite this, the council’s licensing committee denied him the new spot meaning he has to stay in his current location.

City Centre Management and the Highways departments both objected to the new spot saying it would be unsafe to access.

Steve Cooper, city centre resources manager, said: “In terms of pedestrian safety the lesser risk is the current location.”

He added that it would also adversely affect space used for events and markets and have a ‘serious impact’ on weddings.

Mr Cuneo said: “The other spot is quicker, easier – you’re travelling a lot less – it’s got to be a lot safer…I just don’t find these arguments valid at all. It’s safer working from that site than any other in the Peace Gardens…

“Everyone is going by the law book and the rule book – there’s no space for common sense anymore which baffles me…