‘Selfless’ South Yorkshire Police officer set to help save cancer patient’s life with bone marrow donation

A kind-hearted South Yorkshire Police officer is set to help save a life, when he donates his bone marrow to a person with cancer next week.

Police Constable, Luke Bugdol, from the Central Rotherham Neighbourhood Policing Team says he first thought about becoming a bone marrow donor two years ago, while at work.

PC Luke Bugdol will donate bone marrow on Monday

He said: “After that conversation, without hesitation, at the end of my shift, I went home and registered to become a donor. It wasn’t something I had thought about before.

“Registering was really easy- I registered online and was sent a ‘swab’ kit. I swabbed the inside of my mouth and send it back in a pre-paid envelope. It was as easy as that.”

Two years later, he received a telephone call saying he was a match to somebody in need, and immediately said he would help.

PC Bugdol’s operation is scheduled to take place on Monday, February 4, where he will attend a private hospital in London.

During the operation, surgeons will drill into his bone and extract vital stem cells. This procedure is done under general anaesthetic and the donor is usually back to being fit and well within a few weeks.

The details of PC Budgol’s donation remain anonymous, but if successful, he will be given the opportunity to meet the recipient, if they agree.

Jenny Lax, Inspector for Rotherham Central Neighbour Policing Team said: “I am so proud of Luke for this selfless act. He is a caring, compassionate officer, and his passion to help people is reflected in his anonymous donation.”

PC Budgol urges anybody who has considered becoming a donor to sign up.

“To be able to do this for somebody is a privilege. To be somebody’s match could be a one in a million chance, you could be that one person that makes all the difference,“ added PC Budgol.

PC Budgol is registered with charity DKMS (We Delete Blood Cancer) but there are many organisations you can sign up to that are all linked to the British Bone Marrow Registry.

Every 20 minutes somebody in the UK is diagnosed with a blood cancer, such a leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma and only around 30 per cent of people find a match within their own families, which emphasises the importance of donors and those registered.

You can find out more information on the NHS Blood and Transplant website here.