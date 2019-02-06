Sheffield blues club welcomes Texan band Cold Jackets for tour 

To mark its fifth anniversary, the Honey Bee Blues Club in Sheffield is celebrating an ongoing link with Austin, Texas by welcoming back the band Cold Jackets.

The duo will be playing a handful of Sheffield gigs in the beginning of February as part of their mini tour and will be promoting their 7-inch vinyl single I Need You.

This is the first release on Honey Bee Records of what is aimed be a series of limited edition singles, with 50 of each available, that will be lathe cut in Sheffield by Do it Thissen Records.

Singer, guitarist and keynboard player Adam Johnson from the duo says he has been playing his version of Chicago blues and funky, Texas twang in bars, dancehalls and theaters for over a decade.

As well as writing many original songs, he has also played sideman to many of Texas' country, Americana and rock acts.

He says that his roots lie in these classic genres, but living in Austin has allowed many new sounds to influence his own music.

Mark moved to Austin in 2008 and has worked with international touring bands such as Leopold and his Fiction, Asylum Street Spankers, Graham Wilkinson, Sahara Smith and Ben Ballinger.

The duo created Cold Jackets to showcase some of their favourite influences and provide a platform for a new musical direction

The Honey Bee Blues Club, which has been curated by a handful of enthusiasts including local poster artist Martin Bedford, have become well known for their support of local musicians and have also brought a plethora of top musicians, from all over the UK, Europe and the US (in particular Austin), to pubs and venues in and around Sheffield.

Cold Jackets’ local tour dates are The Hallamshire House on Saturday (February 9), The Dorothy Pax bar on Sunday, Church House, Sheffield on Wednesday 13 and Cafe #9 on Saturday 16.