Sheffield outlet named one of top oriental food businesses in the country

Its Taiwanese colourful bubble teas have won a Sheffield outlet a place in the finals of a top celebration of oriental foods from across the world, for the first time.

Cuppacha Bubble Tea in Sheffield has been voted by the public into the top four of the Best Sweet Treat Award of The Golden Chopsticks.

It is the only time a restaurant in Sheffield has made it into the prized shortlist.

The Best Sweet Treat Award is new to The Golden Chopsticks this year, in light of the growing popularity of South East Asian desserts and Bubble Tea in the UK.

All the finalists are invited to the London Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square on 29th April 2019 for the ceremony, hosted by Gok Wan and other famous faces, where the winners will be unveiled.

Separate industry prizes will be awarded by a judging panel including influential figures Ken Hom OBE, Ching-He Huang, School of Wok’s Jeremy Pang, Gizzi Erskine and Sunday Brunch’s Simon Rimmer. Four special Founders awards will also be handed out.

Gok Wan, co-founder and host of the awards said: “After last year’s huge success of our first ever Golden Chopsticks Awards, we’re going bigger and better in 2019.

"The food industry has been crying out for a celebration of Oriental food in the UK.

"This year's awards are already the talk of the Oriental food scene. When I was a kid, Chinese was considered very exotic. Today Japanese and Thai are up there and Korean, Vietnamese and Malaysian are well on their way.

"We are delighted to have finalists from all over the country and covering a range of different cuisines from hugely popular Chinese food to more unusual Vietnamese and Filipino.’

To acknowledge the growth and ever-changing diversity in the market, three new awards in 2019 shine light on the Oriental representation within vegetarian food, street food, and desserts and sweet treats.

There has been an exciting mix of nominees, from London’s first plant-based vegan pop up to Filipino ‘dirty ice cream’ from the streets of Manila.

Leading restaurants were voted for by members of the public over a six-week period, with 20,000 votes registered.