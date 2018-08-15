Sheffield pupils celebrate another year of impressive A-Level results

Students across Sheffield are mapping out their futures today after receiving another year of outstanding A-Level results.

Months of waiting has come to an end end for sixth formers and college students across the city, with many finding out whether they have got the grades needed to get into university or work placements.

Achsa Mariam baiju, Anne Soladmi, Finn Smith and Klaudia Nurzynska

At Tapton School, head of sixth form Andrew Wright said it had been a record year with year with 71 per cent of grades at A* to B - a 10 per cent increase on last year - with 43 per cent of grades A* to B.

Mr Wright said: “This matches our best ever performance and is a remarkable achievement given the context of A-level reform.

“A huge well done to our resilient and hardworking students, their supportive parents and our committed and expert staff."

At King Ecgbert School, in Dore, a record 66 per cent of grades were A* to B.

Headteacher Paul Haigh said: “This year’s results are a credit to the hard working students, their expert teachers and supportive parents.

“We are fortunate to have such well qualified teachers at King Ecgbert School who can really help our students achieve amazing things and I hope all our families can enjoy celebrations today.”

Results were strong at High Storrs, with particularly notable outcomes in maths, English literature, classics and theatre studies.

Headteacher Claire Tasker said: “We are so immensely proud of our students’ achievements.

“A-Levels have never been more challenging and the students and staff have coped admirably with a mixture of old and new courses.”

The number of students achieving the top grades at Silverdale School has increased significantly, with an overall pass rate of 99.41 per cent.

Head of school Sarah Sims said: “Silverdale students continue to achieve outstanding A-level results.

“We are delighted that we have seen a big increase in the number of grades achieved at A* or A - up from 25 per cent to 30 per cent.”

At King Edward VII, 60.3 per cent of grades were A* to B - up 3.4 per cent on 2017, while the pass rate was 97.5 per cent.

Headteacher Linda Gooden said: “Our wonderful Year 13 students have continued the tradition of performing exceptionally well at A-Level and they should be delighted with their results.

“They have demonstrated commitment, hard work and a genuine passion for learning to secure another strong set of results for the school.”

The pass rate was 99.5 per cent at Forge Valley School.

Head of sixth form Clive Hobbs said: “We are extremely proud of all the students and their achievements.

“The results are a reflection of both the hard work teachers have put in to deliver outstanding teaching and support but more importantly the dedication of our students who have worked with drive and ambition to be successful.”

At The Sheffield College, the pass rate has risen to 89 per cent.

Chief executive and principal Angela Foulkes said: “It’s fantastic to see an increase in our pass rate this year.

“We inspire our diverse community of students to go further and achieve more than a qualification.”

At UTC Sheffield City Centre, the pass rate has risen from 93 per cent in 2017 to 97 per cent this year.

A total of 61 per cent of students completed A-Levels alongside their technical qualifications.

Principal Alex Reynolds said: “We are delighted with our students and their excellent results, and congratulate them on their success.”

The pass rate at Longley Park Sixth Form College was more than 97 per cent. There was a 100 per cent pass rate in 24 subjects.



Principal Mo Nisbet said: “We are delighted to see an improvement in our A-Level pass rate and that so many of our students continue to achieve the highest grades.”