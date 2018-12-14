Sheffield’s best hair salons are revealed in Star competition

A Sheffield hair and beauty salon has proven it is a cut above the rest and is riding the crest of a wave after winning the Sheffield Star’s 2018 Salon of the Year award.

The salon named number one with voters was Perfection Hair, of Wolfe Road.

Louisa Ashforth, owner (middle) pictured with staff members Katie Paterson, Sue Chapman, both Beauty Therapists, Jodie Grayson, Roxanne Wasteney, both Stylists and Naomi McReynolds, Junior Stylist. Picture: NSST-13-12-18-LABeauty-1

Co-owner, Diane Else, who has run the popular salon with beth Whitham, for the past three years said she was “over the moon” to have won aftr previously gaining second and third spots.

She said: “Everyone at the salon is absolutely delighted to have been named number one. It is such a great feeling.”

She thanked all those who had voted for the salon and said it was an honour to have even been part of the competition, but to have won was “something special”.

She added: “This is the first salon I have been involved with so to have come so far in three years and now to have won this is fantastic.

Kandy Renshaw, owner, Donna Holland, senior stylist and Fay Allen, stylist, pictured at Top Salon, in Sheffield. Picture: NSST-13-12-18-TopSalon-1

“I have been in the hair and beauty business for six years and Beth for 15 years, but we have never won a competition like this.”

She praised her six staff for being part of the winning team and said without their help the salon would not have won.

The salon snatching second place in the competition was