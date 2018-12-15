Sheffield’s Def Leppard celebrate entry into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with triumphant homecoming gig

Def Leppard sent fans wild in Sheffield as they celebrated their entry into the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a triumphant homecoming gig.

The legendary rockers took to the stage at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena last night to perform their seminal 1987 Hysteria album in full, along with other hits.

Sheffield rockers Def Leppard in concert earlier this year (pic: PA Wire)

It was announced this week they would be inducted into the prestigious hall of fame next March, so they had plenty to celebrate.

READ MORE: Sheffield’s Def Leppard to release greatest hits album including cover of Depeche Mode’s Personal Jesus

Fans, who have waited three years since the last Arena run in late 2015 to see the band in their home city, were certainly not disappointed.

Tracey McKnight tweeted: “Can we just rewind the click and do it all again? Def Leppard were amazing last night yet again. I’ve been to just about every home gig plus a few more since the 80s but last night was pretty awesome.”

Santa Georgie wrote: “Thank you, DefLeppard, for the best night ever. Please come home again soon.”

READ MORE: 30 years on, documentary steps inside Hysteria surrounding Def Leppard

Not everyone was so thrilled though, with a Mr P tweeting: “I am literally dying with flu at home looking after the kids whilst wifey is nursing a hangover somewhere in Sheffield following last night’s Def Leppard gig. Is there no justice in this world?!”

Def Leppard earned more than half a million votes from fans to help them secure their place in the hall of fame.

Frontman Joe Elliott said he was initially ambivalent toward the honour until Jon Bon Jovi suggested it would change his life.

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys star teams up with cocktail bar to launch TWO new cafes in Sheffield – and this is when they will open

"When I look at the list of who's in, it's just obvious you'd want to be in that club, isn't it?" he told Billboard earlier this year.

"When you think that every band that means anything in the world, starting from the Beatles and the Stones and any artist that influenced them - your Chuck Berrys, your Little Richards, etc - then of course you want to be in. Why wouldn't you?"

The band tweeted: “It’s official, we are 2019 @rockhall Inductees. THANK YOU to all of our fans & the Rock Hall committee! What a way to wrap up an incredible year. #RockHall2019 #DefLeppard.”

And looking ahead to next year’s ceremony, guitarist Phil Collen said there was an ‘obvious’ choice when it came to who should induct them – Queen’s Brian May.

Kiss singer Gene Simmons was among the first to hail the band's achievement, tweeting: “Congratulations to Def Leppard. A classic band. Great songs… Wish there were more bands with guitars in the rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Fame.. It is, after all, rock ‘n’ roll.”

Def Leppard will take their place in the hall of fame next March alongside other new entrants Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music, the Zombies and Janet Jackson.