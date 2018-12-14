Sheffield school launches e-card project to cut down on paper waste at Christmas

Pupils at a Sheffield primary school are sending Christmas cards with a difference this year in a bid to become more environmentally friendly.

An e-card project has been launched by children at Athelstan Primary, in Handsworth, which sees photographs and messages displayed on screens in classrooms rather than paper cards being sent.

Ishfaq, Dexter and Jack are photographed by Ahna for an e-card. Pictures: Scott Merrylees

The project is being run by the school’s Eco Warriors and the school council to help to reduce the amount of paper wasted around the building.

It sees pupils pose for photographs in photo booths, which have been designed by pupils as part of a competition.

Headteacher Deb Halliday said it was down to each year group to decide if they wanted to take part in the project.

Eco-friendly Christmas cards and gifts launched by Eco-Warriors at Athelstan Primary School. Josh and Maryam view the results in the classroom. Pictures: Scott Merrylees

“Each year group from year one to year six voted on the proposal,” she said.

“Every year group from year two to year six voted in favour of the project with only year one preferring to stick to the traditional method of sending cards.

“As this was their democratic choice, the year one pupils have not been included in this project.”

Ishfaq, Dexter and Jack on an e-card

Each lunchtime children have access to the photo booths, where they have their picture taken and then nominate the class they would like to send it to. The photograph and message is then displayed on a screen in that classroom.

Mrs Halliday said the use of modern technology appeals to the children and has been put to good use in supporting the school in trying to cut down its waste.

During the summer term the school was awarded the silver eco award and it is hoped this latest work will help it achieve the coveted gold award.

In addition to the e-card project, children have taken part in a design and technology day where they created Christmas gifts using any materials to sell at the annual festive fair as part of an enterprise project.

Teacher Caroline Booth with a book hedgehog

Ideas included recycling old books to create hedgehog ornaments, reindeer hot chocolate pouches and tealight lanterns.

The year group which raises the most money will be crowned the winners of the enterprise project.

Mrs Halliday added: “At our school, we believe that if each and every one of us takes small steps in our use of materials, it may be possible for us to turn the tide on the destruction of our planet, which surely no-one can argue against.”