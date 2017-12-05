Sheffield school opens new playground after £20,000 of improvements

The youngest children at a Sheffield primary school are celebrating after getting a new playground.

The nursery and reception playground at Woodseats Primary, in Woodseats, has been transformed after the school secured more than £20,000 of improvements.

Pupils enjoy the new playground at Woodseats Primary School

The school won £12,000 through the Tesco Bags of Help Scheme competition and an additional £10,000 in National Lottery funding.

A special ceremony was held at the school to officially open the playground, which is constructed from natural materials and features a mixture of different surfaces such as artificial grass, wooden decking and a sandpit.

Headteacher Sinead Fox and reception teachers attended the opening along with representatives from the school's governing body, including governor Alison Riocreux who secured the lottery funding, and Tesco.

Helen Morris, the school's clerical officer, said: "The early years children love their new outdoor space and go out there every day to play and learn.

"We have even been told by a boy in year four 4 that he wishes he was five-years-old again so that he can play there every day."

