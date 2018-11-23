Sheffield school pupils get inspired during UK Parliament Week by a city MP

Children at two Sheffield primary schools discovered all about the workings of Parliament when they had a visit from an MP.

Brightside and Hillsborough MP Gill Furniss spoke to pupils at Whiteways and Owler Brook Primary during UK Parliament Week.

Gill Furniss with Jennie Nixon, head of Whiteways Primary, Kit Oldham, head of Owler Brook Primary and pupils

The schools, in Grimesthorpe, have been working on topics about democracy and the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote.

UK Parliament Week is a UK-wide festival which aims to engage young people, from different backgrounds and communities, with Parliament and inspire them to get involved.

Head of school at Whiteways, Jennie Nixon, said: “We were excited to join thousands of organisations across the country getting involved in UK Parliament Week 2018 and getting more people in Sheffield involved in playing a vital role in their democracy.”

More than 7,000 events took place across the UK as part of this year’s event.

Head of education and engagement at UK Parliament, David Clark, said: “There were many exciting events as part of this year’s UK Parliament Week, and we were delighted Whiteways and Owler Brook Primary Schools took this opportunity to get involved in their democracy and also to celebrate one of the most important centenaries in British democratic history.

“We can only work towards a more equal society if we all engage with democracy which is why schools’ support is so important.”

