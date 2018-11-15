Sheffield student nurse bids for beauty queen title

A beauty queen from Sheffield who narrowly missed out on the Miss Supermodel England title is having a second go at the title, despite juggling life as a student nurse.

Jess Jones from Mosborough was runner up at the competition in 2017, meaning she qualified for a place this year, however she was unsure whether to take part due to her hectic schedule.

But, friends of the 23-year-old, who is currently a student at the University of Derby, managed to convince her as this will be the last time she can compete for a while as she moves into her final year.

She said: “As a student nurse I was unsure whether to do it as I’m so busy, but I talked myself into it.

“Last year I made lovely friends and they all said come back, it’s sad because we can’t get the time to meet up other than competition because of other commitments.”

Jess is a natural when it comes to competing, having overcome symptoms of Crohn’s disease to win the title of Miss Sheffield in 2015, earning her a place in the final at Miss Great Britain.

And, a year later in 2016 she was crowned Miss Lincolnshire.

Now, having won the title of Miss Supermodel England Sheffield, as runner-up in the competition, she has been busy raising money for charity as part of the 2018 contest.

This year contestants have been asked to raise money for baby hospice charity Zoe’s Place, who provide palliative, respite and end of life care to babies and infants aged from birth to five years suffering from life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

So far, Jess has managed to raise around £650 by visiting local venues and raffling prizes for the cause.

Jess added: “It is quite close to home, working as a nurse you get to see the sad things happening. I’m happy to support the charity, and I've done other charity work before for Bluebell Wood and the Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

“I also worked for Global’s Make Some Noise and managed to raise £2000 for them. I’m gutted I haven’t raised as much this year, but I’m going to local pubs to see what else I can get.”

Jess says preparing for the competition has been stressful, but she is now looking forward to competing at the Miss Supermodel England final this weekend.

She said: “It's been stressful. I've got a 4000 word assignment to do and have been doing long hours in my place at Chesterfield Royal Hospital but I’ve been trying to do as much fundraising as possible. I really wanted to put my all in as I won’t have chance next year.

“I can’t wait now, I was so nervous last week I picked up a dress that I had specially made and it’s amazing, I’m so excited to wear it and enjoy the day.

“Then I’ll have to hang up my shoes to do my dissertation. It’s just too enjoyable, but I won’t have time for my princess moment, it just feels so amazing to be in that moment.”

To help Jess win the title, people need to vote for her through the Supermodel England Facebook Page, by liking the picture of the finalist in the 2018 public vote.

For votes to count, voters must also like the Supermodel England Official Facebook page.

Voting closes at 12pm on November 16.



