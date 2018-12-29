Sheffield Wednesday release statement following warrant for Fernando Forestieri’s arrest 

Sheffield Wednesday have released a statement following the issue of an arrest warrant for Fernando Forestieri.

The striker was set to attend Mansfield Magistrates Court on Friday, but after he failed to appear a warrant was issued for his arrest.

However, Sheffield Wednesday have today stated that neither they, Forestieri nor his legal team ‘were aware’ of the court date and that the warrant will now ‘not be pursued’.

In a statement, Sheffield Wednesday said: “It has come to the club’s attention that court proceedings were conducted yesterday involving Fernando Forestieri.

“We can confirm that neither the club, Forestieri nor his legal team were aware of this court date and thus the arrest warrant for his failure to attend court will not now be pursued and a new court date is to be arranged.

“The club will be making no further comment at this stage.”

The 28-year-old was due in court to face charges of threatening words and behaviour, and racially aggravated harassment.

The offences were alleged to have taken place on July 24, and relate to a brawl following a "friendly" match with Mansfield Town.

Forestieri was banned by the Football Association in September for three matches and fined £25,000 after admitting to a misconduct charge for his part in the brawl.

Mansfield's Jacob Mellis also admitted to an FA misconduct charge and was banned for three games and fined £1,500.

Wednesday and Mansfield were fined £20,000 and £3,000 respectively after both clubs admitted an FA misconduct charge of failing to control their players.

Forestieri was signed by Wednesday from Watford for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2015 and has scored 35 goals in almost 100 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The former Italy Under-21 international has not played for Sheffield Wednesday since December 1, and was not included in the squad to face

West Brom on Saturday.

