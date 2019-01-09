Shocking footage shows extent of damage caused to Sheffield jewellers during attempted ram-raid ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

This is the scene at a Sheffield jewellers, following an attempted ram-raid that has led to the closure of a number of major roads during rush hour.

Parts of London Road and Queens Road in Heeley have been closed by police, after a van crashed into The Chapel Jewellers in London Road earlier this afternoon.

The scene at The Chapel Jewellers in London Road, following a ram raid. Picture: Dan Hayes

The owner of the business Tracy Thackeray-Howitt said three men, two on mopeds and one in the van arrived at about 3.20pm.

READ MORE: Traffic chaos and buses diverted after van crashes into Sheffield jewellers



“They didn’t get anything because I stood in their way so he couldn’t ram it again. I didn’t find it terrifying because this business is my life’s work,” said Tracy, adding: “We have good security measures and thankfully they all worked.

“Everybody is fine and no one is hurt.”

The scene in London Road, following a ram raid at The Chapel Jewellers. Picture: Dan Hayes

South Yorkshire Police are yet to comment on the incident, and it is not known how long the road closures will continue for.

First South Yorkshire said service 24 was diverting in both directions using Wolseley Road, Abbeydale Road and Woodseats Road.

READ MORE: Buses diverted in Sheffield suburb due to traffic collision

It added service 20 towards Hemsworth was diverting via Abbeydale Road, Woodseats Road, Scarsdale Road and Chesterfield Road and towards Ecclesfield was diverting from Derbyshire Lane, via Chesterfield Rd, Woodseats Rd, Abbeydale Rd, picking up normal route from there.

The scene in London Road, following a ram raid at The Chapel Jewellers. Picture: Dan Hayes

Stagecoach Yorkshire said service 25 was diverting via London Road and Woodseats Road, due to Queens Road currently closed. Motorists have reported long delays in the area.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as more information comes in.