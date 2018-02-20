SHOWDOWN: Blades and Owls to go head to head

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United football clubs are set for another showdown, but this time it’s in support of South Yorkshire’s only children’s hospice.

The region’s two biggest football clubs will be aiming to raise as much as possible for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice by taking part in this year’s Master Cutler’s Challenge. The annual challenge asks companies and community groups in Sheffield and the wider region to show their superpowers and compete to raise as much as they can for the charity, starting with a seed fund of £50.

Funds raised will help Bluebell Wood provide services such as music therapy, counselling, sibling support groups and end of life treatment and care to families across the region.

Spencer Taylor, CSR Manager at the Sheffield Wednesday Community Programme said: “The Owls are delighted to get involved with the Master Cutler’s Challenge. We can’t wait to get started and take part in this great Sheffield competition, and to help raise money for an important local cause.

“The club has worked closely with Bluebell Wood over the years, and have been fortunate enough to visit the facility on many occasions to see the brilliant work that goes on there, so we are delighted to be supporting them by taking on this challenge.”

Dave McCarthy, Operations Director, Sheffield United, said: “Sheffield United will assist in any way it can to help with the Master Cutlers Challenge. We’re already working with other supporters of the Master Cutlers Challenge to once again stage a charity game at Bramall Lane in May that will raise money for Bluebell Wood and other worthwhile causes.’’

Ken Cooke, Master Cutler, said: “We’re really excited to have both Sheffield clubs on board and I hope this inspires even more companies to get involved. The Master Cutler’s Challenge has raised more than £1.3 million for great causes over the last ten years, so we’re looking for some real heroics this year that will help make a real difference to the families supported by Bluebell Wood.”

Russ Hall, Corporate Fundraiser, Bluebell Wood, said: “It’s fantastic to have both United and Wednesday signed up for the Master Cutler’s Challenge. For anyone who fancies keeping some great company, there’s still time to sign up. Our team of caped crusaders at Bluebell Wood will be here to give lots of support, whatever you choose to do.

“We need £4 million each year just to keep our doors open and rely on fundraising for around 90% of this, so every penny really will count.”

Further details on the Challenge are at www.bluebellwood.org/mastercutler2018

To register for the Master Cutler’s Challenge please contact Rachael Dawes on Rachael.dawes@bluebellwood.org or telephone 01909 517 367.