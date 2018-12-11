South Yorkshire relatives sought after death of man

Police officers are trying to find the South Yorkshire relatives of a man who passed away at his home in Hull.

Derek Heeson, aged 77, died in his home in Freehold Street on Friday, November, 23, but none of his relatives have yet been traced.

The death is not being treated as suspicious but Humberside Police want to alert his relatives, who are believed to live in South Yorkshire.

Anyone with information should call Humberside Police on 101 and quote incident 210 of November 23.

Hull Coroners Court can also be contacted on 01482 613000.