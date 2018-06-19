Teenage boy stabbed outside Sheffield pub

A teenage boy was left seriously injured after being stabbed outside a pub in Sheffield.

The 16-year-old was stabbed outside Player's Lounge in Yew Lane, Ecclesfield, just after 12am on Sunday, June 17.

READ MORE: PICTURE: Machete duo threaten terrified staff during armed raid at Sheffield travel agents

He was taken to hospital to be treated for stab wounds to his upper body. Police described his condition today as serious but stable.

There were a number of people in and around the bar that evening who officers are urging to come forward.

READ MORE: Second arrest in Barnsley murder investigation

Detective Constable Leon Hobson said: "We know that around 50 people, if not more, were in the area around the time the incident occurred, and while some have assisted with our enquiries, there are still a large number of people we believe may have information who have not yet come forward. It is those people who I’d ask to please get in contact with us.

“At this time, the motive around the incident remains unclear but we do believe that the people involved were known to each other.

READ MORE: Six men due in court in bid to block prosecutions over Hillsborough disaster

“I’d urge anyone who saw what happened, or who has any information that could help us as we continue to investigate, to contact us.”

Please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 1 of 17 June 2018, with any information.