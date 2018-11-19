This is when the Met Office is warning snow could hit Sheffield this week

Forecasters have warned snow could hit Sheffield this week as temperatures continue to plummet.

The Met Office said the city will remain largely unaffected but added there could be flurries over the Pennines and on high ground.

Sheffield endured one of the worst winters for snow in 2017/18.

The city will remain largely unaffected, with the agency instead warning higher ground will experience flurries.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist involved in Doncaster town centre crash

Forecasters said tonight would feel cold with large cloud and amounts and showers continuing overnight.

Temperatures could fall as low as 2°C but feel colder in the brisk wind.

It will remain cold through Tuesday with further showers and strong easterly winds, which will be gusty in nature.

READ MORE: Major Sheffield road to be CLOSED while roadworks carried out

Showers will be heavy and become prolonged and are expected to turn wintry across higher ground. Temperatures are not expected to get higher than 8°C.

Winds will ease by Wednesday but it will remain cold with showers or longer spells of rain, which will again be wintry across hills.

READ MORE: Fundraising to give seriously ill Sheffield schoolgirl final magical Christmas

Forecasters warned of frost and icy patches overnight later this week.