Badly parked cars force Sheffield bus services to divert

Warminster Road

First Bus South Yorkshire tweeted at 4pm that two of their buses couldn't get through Warminster Road.

"Due to badly parked cars on Warminster Road (two buses stuck), we are diverted via Noton lees Lane & Derbyshire Lane in both directions."

This is not the first time that bus services had to be diverted due to inconsiderate parking.

Last month, their 81 and 82 services were disrupted on Dobcroft Road and had to be diverted to another route.