Badly parked cars force Sheffield bus services to divert
Badly parked cars in Sheffield continue to cause nuisance as bus services were forced to be diverted to another route on Saturday afternoon.
By Rahmah Ghazali
Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 17:20
First Bus South Yorkshire tweeted at 4pm that two of their buses couldn't get through Warminster Road.
"Due to badly parked cars on Warminster Road (two buses stuck), we are diverted via Noton lees Lane & Derbyshire Lane in both directions."
This is not the first time that bus services had to be diverted due to inconsiderate parking.
Last month, their 81 and 82 services were disrupted on Dobcroft Road and had to be diverted to another route.
There have also been numerous complaints about emergency services not being able to pass vehicles due to badly parked cars around Sheffield.