Bank holiday 'do not travel' warning issued for rail line that serves South Yorkshire

Train operator London North Eastern Railway (LNER) issued a "do not travel" warning for the route between London and Scotland, which also goes through Doncaster, on Saturday and Sunday.

This is because King's Cross will be closed due to Network Rail engineering work, meaning there are no trains between London and Peterborough.

Doncaster Railway Station

LNER will run a severely restricted service from Scotland and the north of England to Peterborough.

Trains are expected to be extremely busy and passengers are advised to reserve a seat or risk having to stand for the entire journey.

All Grand Central services are cancelled and Hull Trains services will be diverted to run to and from London St Pancras.

The closure of King's Cross is due to Network Rail continuing a multi-million pound programme renewing track, signalling and overhead line equipment on the approach to the station.

LNER said it will run a reduced service across the East Coast route on Monday but trains will be "very busy all day."

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: "There is never a convenient time to close parts of the railway.

"We are very aware that bank holiday engineering work affects many people who will have wanted to make the most of the long weekend.

"But the only reasons we do the work then is because it affects far fewer people than a closure on a normal working day.

"We plan to use every minute of the closures to work towards delivering a service that our passengers deserve and most of the railway network will be open as usual.