The emergency services have been called out to a multi-vehicle crash on a South Yorkshire motorway this morning.

The collision took place on the A1M, Junction 36 to 37 Northbound, Warmsworth to Marr, near Doncaster, just after 6am.

Highways England said traffic officers were stopping traffic while South Yorkshire Police investigated the collision.

The vehicles involved were moved to the hard shoulder by 6.45am, allowing traffic to move again.