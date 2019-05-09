‘No serious injuries’ after four vehicle crash on M1 near Meadowhall in Sheffield 

Police have confirmed nobody was seriously injured in a four vehicle smash on the M1 near Meadowhall this evening.

Highways England tweeted at just after 5pm that the collision happened at junction 34 on the southbound entry slip road.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said there were “no serious injuries thankfully and no one taken to hospital.”

READ MORE: Four vehicle smash on M1 near Meadowhall in Sheffield

Highways England have also just added that “all vehicles have been moved to a safer location.

READ MORE: Love Sheffield Day plans announced

Vehicles at the scene.

“Lane closures have been removed, however the congestion is now backing up to between J35/34.

“Hopefully it should start to clear up soon now the closures have been removed.”

READ MORE: Man charged over £170,000 cannabis farm in Rotherham

No details have been released yet about injuries to anyone involved.

South Yorkshire Police officers are at the scene.