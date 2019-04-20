No Supertram services for Sheffield Wednesday’s match against Bristol City

Football fans heading to the match between Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City on Monday have been advised there will be no tram services to the ground.

Stagecoach Supertram started work on a five-month rail replacement programme between Middlewood and Malin Bridge to Hillsborough on Friday.

Sheffield Supertram

READ MORE: Man dead after crash on Sheffield estate

During summer, the work will extend out to Shalesmoor before finishing in September.

READ MORE: How the World Snooker Championship showcases Sheffield to the world

The operator said blue and yellow route trams will start and terminate at Hillsborough and added there will be tram services to or from Middlewood or Leppings Lane.

READ MORE: Superbike star James Toseland to lead hundreds of bikers as annual Easter Egg Run returns to Sheffield

It advised fans to allow extra time for their journeys.