Sheffield bus services diverted due to obstruction caused by 'badly parked cars'

First South Yorkshire confirmed the obstruction is currently in place on Dobcroft Road in Millhouses, and is affecting their 81 and 82 services.

A spokesman said: “Services 81 and 82 are unable to serve Dobcroft Road due to badly parked cars.

“Services now diverted toward Milhouse’s via Abbey Lane. Dore services are unaffected.”

The 81 and 82 bus services serve the Stannington; Malin Bridge; Hiillsborough; Upperthorpe; Hunters Bar; Millhouses; Ecclesall; Whirlow and Dore areas of the city.