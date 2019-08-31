Woe for South Yorkshire passengers due to issues with website, phone lines and displays

Stagecoach Supertram tweeted that 'due to an issue which is being investigated, tram stop displays may be showing incorrect information.'

The company added: "Rail replacement work has now ended and a normal service is operating across the full tram network."

Meanwhile, Travel South Yorkshire said their website 'isn't available at the moment' due to 'technical issues'.

They added: "Also, we are unable to process passes at the moment, the IT people are on to it, updates to follow, sorry for the inconvenience."

And First South Yorkshire also revealed that their phone lines are 'inactive for today due to essential maintenance and we apologise for any inconvenience.'