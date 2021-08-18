Tragedy as boy dies after falling out of window at Sheffield city centre hotel

The Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel where Gill and Mason "holed up" during their fake kidnapping plot.

Emergency services were called to the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street in the Wicker area at 2.30pm after reports that the boy had fallen from a window.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said this evening: “The boy’s family are being supported by specially trained officers. No formal identification has taken place yet.

“Enquiries are at the early stages to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.”

In 2012, a two-year-old girl, Ryaheen Banimuslem, died after falling from North Bank apartments also on The Wicker close to the hotel.

Robert Warner, 45, of Shiregreen, was later convicted of the manslaughter of Ryaheen and sentenced to four years in jail.