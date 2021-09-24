All 34 of the roads which will shut as the Sheffield Half Marathon and 10K take place on Sunday

The half marathon will start at 9am on Sunday September 26 at Arundel Gate.

The half marathon is South Yorkshire’s biggest event of its kind and will start and finish in the city centre with large crowds present along the route to cheers the runners on.

To accommodate the race, several roads will be closed for most of the day and waiting and parking will be suspended on some roads from Saturday evening to late afternoon on Sunday.

Here are the road closures to be aware of on Sunday September 26:

Runners make their way up Arundel Gate. Picture: Chris Etchells.

A61 Ring Road (anticlockwise), Brook Hill to Moore Street - 8:00am-15:45pm

A61 Ring Road (anticlockwise), Moore Street to Eyre Street - 8:00am-15:45pm

A61 Ring Road (clockwise), Bramall Lane to Broomspring Lane - 8:00am-15:45pm

Arundel Gate - 4:00am-18:00pm

Shaffield Half Marathon 2019 Jamie Hall winner of the Sheffield Half Marathon 2019 crosses the line on Pinstone Street

Backfields - 8:00am-15:45pm

Brickhouse Lane - 8:00am-11:45am

Brocco Bank, Westbourne Road to Ecclesall Road - 12:30pm-15:30pm

Causeway Head Road, Cross Lane to Dore Road - 8:00am-11:45pm

Charles Street, Pinstone Street to Arundel Gate - 4:00am-16:00pm

Charter Row (northbound), Fitzwilliam Street to Furnival Gate - 8:00am-15:45pm

Charter Row (southbound), Furnival Gate to Holy Green - 8:00am-15:45pm

Charter Row (southbound), Holy Green to Fitzwilliam Street - 8:00am-15:45pm

Common Lane, Ringinglow Road to Cottage Lane - 8:00am-11:30am

Cross Burgess Street, Cambridge Street to Pinstone Street - 8:00am-15:45pm

Cross Lane - 8:00am-11:45am

Division Street (eastbound), Rockingham Street to Cambridge Street - 8:00am-15:45pm

Dore Road (eastbound), Causeway Head Road to Vicarage Lane - 8:00am-11:45am

Ecclesall Road, A61 Ring Road to Rustlings Road - 8:00am-15:45pm

Ecclesall Road, Rustlings Road to Ecclesall Road South - 8:00am-13:00pm

Ecclesall Road South, Ecclesall Road to Hathersage Road - 8:00am-13:00pm

Ecclesall Road South, Crossroads between Millhouses Lane and Knowle Lane - 8:00am-13:00pm

Endcliffe Vale Road, Endcliffe Hall Avenue to Brocco Bank - 12:30pm-15:30pm

Furnival Gate, Arundel Gate to Pinstone Street - 4:00am-16:00pm

Furnival Gate, Charter Row to Pinstone Street - 8:00am-15:45pm

Graham Road, Hangingwater Road to Riverdale Road - 12:30pm-15:30pm

Hangingwater Road, Oakbrook Road to Graham Road - 12:30pm-15:00pm

Hathersage Road, Whitelow Lane to Cross Lane - 8:00am-11:45am

Hathersage Road, Cross Lane to Limb Lane - 8:00am-11:45am

Knowle Lane, Ecclesall Road South to Ringinglow Road - 8:00am-13:00pm

Knowle Lane, Crossroads between Hoober Avenue and Haugh Lane - 8:00am-13:00pm

Limb Lane, Rushley Road to Ecclesall Road South - 8:00am-11:45am

Long Line, Sheephill Road to Hathersage Road - 8:00am-11:45am

Moore Street (northbound), Hanover Way to Fitzwilliam Street - 8:00am-15:45pm

Moore Street (southbound), Fitzwilliam Street to Young Street - 8:00am-15:45pm

Moore Street (southbound), Young Street to Hanover Way - 8:00am-15:45pm

Norfolk Street - 4:00am-18:00pm

Pinstone Street, Surrey Street to Cross Burgess Street - 4:00am-18:00pm

Pinstone Street, Cross Burgess Street to Furnival Gate - 8:00am-15:45pm

Oakbrook Road, Hangingwater Road to Riverdale Road - 12:30pm-15:00pm

Ringinglow Road, Knowle Lane to Fulwood Lane - 8:00am-11:30am

Riverdale Road, Graham Road to Endcliffe Road - 12:30pm-15:30pm

Rushley Road - 8:00am-11:45am

Rustlings Road - 12:30pm-15:30pm

Sheephill Road, Ringinglow Road to Hathersage Road - 8:00am-11:45am

Surrey Street - 4:00am-18:00pm

Union Street - 4:00am-16:00pm

Wellington Street, Cambridge Street to Carver Street - 8:00am-15:45pm

Waiting and parking will be suspended 20:30pm on Saturday – 16:00pm on Sunday on the following roads:Dore Road, Rushley Drive to High Street

Ecclesall Road, the whole of Citybound (parking will be restricted from 18:30pm on Saturday)

Ecclesall Road South (Knowle Lane to Psalter Lane), the whole of Citybound (parking will be restricted from 18:30pm on Saturday)

Fulwood Lane, North of junction with Ringinglow Road for 100m

Graham Road

John Street, London Road to Bramall Lane (eastbound)

Oakbrook Road

Ringinglow Road, West of junction with Sheephill Road for 100m

Rushley Road, Dore Road to Rushley Close

Rustlings Road

Woodhead Road, London Road to Bramall Lane (eastbound)

Parking places (including loading and disabled bays) will be suspended from 20:30pm on Saturday - 18:00 on Sunday on the following roads:

Burgess Street – All bays

Ecclesall Road – All pay and display bays on both sides (Parking will be suspended from 18:30 on Saturday)

Ecclesall Road South, Carter Knowle Road to Dunkeld Road – All bays (Parking will be suspended from 18:30 on Saturday)

Norfolk Street – All bays

Pinstone Street – All bays