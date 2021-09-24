All 34 of the roads which will shut as the Sheffield Half Marathon and 10K take place on Sunday
This Sunday, thousands of runners will hit the streets of Sheffield to take part in the city’s half-marathon and 10K race.
The half marathon is South Yorkshire’s biggest event of its kind and will start and finish in the city centre with large crowds present along the route to cheers the runners on.
To accommodate the race, several roads will be closed for most of the day and waiting and parking will be suspended on some roads from Saturday evening to late afternoon on Sunday.
Here are the road closures to be aware of on Sunday September 26:
A61 Ring Road (anticlockwise), Brook Hill to Moore Street - 8:00am-15:45pm
A61 Ring Road (anticlockwise), Moore Street to Eyre Street - 8:00am-15:45pm
A61 Ring Road (clockwise), Bramall Lane to Broomspring Lane - 8:00am-15:45pm
Arundel Gate - 4:00am-18:00pm
Backfields - 8:00am-15:45pm
Brickhouse Lane - 8:00am-11:45am
Brocco Bank, Westbourne Road to Ecclesall Road - 12:30pm-15:30pm
Causeway Head Road, Cross Lane to Dore Road - 8:00am-11:45pm
Charles Street, Pinstone Street to Arundel Gate - 4:00am-16:00pm
Charter Row (northbound), Fitzwilliam Street to Furnival Gate - 8:00am-15:45pm
Charter Row (southbound), Furnival Gate to Holy Green - 8:00am-15:45pm
Charter Row (southbound), Holy Green to Fitzwilliam Street - 8:00am-15:45pm
Common Lane, Ringinglow Road to Cottage Lane - 8:00am-11:30am
Cross Burgess Street, Cambridge Street to Pinstone Street - 8:00am-15:45pm
Cross Lane - 8:00am-11:45am
Division Street (eastbound), Rockingham Street to Cambridge Street - 8:00am-15:45pm
Dore Road (eastbound), Causeway Head Road to Vicarage Lane - 8:00am-11:45am
Ecclesall Road, A61 Ring Road to Rustlings Road - 8:00am-15:45pm
Ecclesall Road, Rustlings Road to Ecclesall Road South - 8:00am-13:00pm
Ecclesall Road South, Ecclesall Road to Hathersage Road - 8:00am-13:00pm
Ecclesall Road South, Crossroads between Millhouses Lane and Knowle Lane - 8:00am-13:00pm
Endcliffe Vale Road, Endcliffe Hall Avenue to Brocco Bank - 12:30pm-15:30pm
Furnival Gate, Arundel Gate to Pinstone Street - 4:00am-16:00pm
Furnival Gate, Charter Row to Pinstone Street - 8:00am-15:45pm
Graham Road, Hangingwater Road to Riverdale Road - 12:30pm-15:30pm
Hangingwater Road, Oakbrook Road to Graham Road - 12:30pm-15:00pm
Hathersage Road, Whitelow Lane to Cross Lane - 8:00am-11:45am
Hathersage Road, Cross Lane to Limb Lane - 8:00am-11:45am
Knowle Lane, Ecclesall Road South to Ringinglow Road - 8:00am-13:00pm
Knowle Lane, Crossroads between Hoober Avenue and Haugh Lane - 8:00am-13:00pm
Limb Lane, Rushley Road to Ecclesall Road South - 8:00am-11:45am
Long Line, Sheephill Road to Hathersage Road - 8:00am-11:45am
Moore Street (northbound), Hanover Way to Fitzwilliam Street - 8:00am-15:45pm
Moore Street (southbound), Fitzwilliam Street to Young Street - 8:00am-15:45pm
Moore Street (southbound), Young Street to Hanover Way - 8:00am-15:45pm
Norfolk Street - 4:00am-18:00pm
Pinstone Street, Surrey Street to Cross Burgess Street - 4:00am-18:00pm
Pinstone Street, Cross Burgess Street to Furnival Gate - 8:00am-15:45pm
Oakbrook Road, Hangingwater Road to Riverdale Road - 12:30pm-15:00pm
Ringinglow Road, Knowle Lane to Fulwood Lane - 8:00am-11:30am
Riverdale Road, Graham Road to Endcliffe Road - 12:30pm-15:30pm
Rushley Road - 8:00am-11:45am
Rustlings Road - 12:30pm-15:30pm
Sheephill Road, Ringinglow Road to Hathersage Road - 8:00am-11:45am
Surrey Street - 4:00am-18:00pm
Union Street - 4:00am-16:00pm
Wellington Street, Cambridge Street to Carver Street - 8:00am-15:45pm
Waiting and parking will be suspended 20:30pm on Saturday – 16:00pm on Sunday on the following roads:Dore Road, Rushley Drive to High Street
Ecclesall Road, the whole of Citybound (parking will be restricted from 18:30pm on Saturday)
Ecclesall Road South (Knowle Lane to Psalter Lane), the whole of Citybound (parking will be restricted from 18:30pm on Saturday)
Fulwood Lane, North of junction with Ringinglow Road for 100m
Graham Road
John Street, London Road to Bramall Lane (eastbound)
Oakbrook Road
Ringinglow Road, West of junction with Sheephill Road for 100m
Rushley Road, Dore Road to Rushley Close
Rustlings Road
Woodhead Road, London Road to Bramall Lane (eastbound)
Parking places (including loading and disabled bays) will be suspended from 20:30pm on Saturday - 18:00 on Sunday on the following roads:
Burgess Street – All bays
Ecclesall Road – All pay and display bays on both sides (Parking will be suspended from 18:30 on Saturday)
Ecclesall Road South, Carter Knowle Road to Dunkeld Road – All bays (Parking will be suspended from 18:30 on Saturday)
Norfolk Street – All bays
Pinstone Street – All bays
Surrey Street – All bays