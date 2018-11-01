Buses to replace Sheffield Supertram services

Buses will replace trams while maintenance is carried out on the Sheffield Supertram network.

Blue and purple routes will not be able to operate between Gleadless Townend and Sheffield railway station all day on Friday, November 2.

Supertram on the streets of Sheffield. Picture: Dean Atkins.

The blue route will run between Halfway and Gleadless Townend as well as Sheffield railway station and Malin Bridge.

There will be no purple route services all day.

READ MORE: Probe into fatal flat fire in Sheffield continues

A replacement bus will run from Herdings Park to Fitzalan Square, serving all tram stops on the way and connecting with blue trams at Gleadless Townend and Fitzalan Square.

Trams between Halfway and Gleadless Townend and the replacement bus route will operate every 15 minutes most of the day and every 20 minutes in the evening.

In a statement, operator Stagecoach Supertram advised people to allow up to 20 minutes extra time for their journeys.

READ MORE: Police pelted with fireworks, stones and eggs by yobs in Sheffield suburbs

Tram tickets will be valid on all Stagecoach services between Halfway and the City Centre, including 120.

Yellow route and tram-train services will operate as normal.

Trams will return to normal from the start of service on Saturday, November 3.

READ MORE: Man recovering after stabbing in Sheffield city centre

The statement added the works couldn’t be carried out overnight and required a ‘full-day possession’ of the tracks.

It said: “We apologise for any disruption this may cause.”