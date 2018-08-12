Doncaster drivers are wasting £250m a year on rip off MOT tests

Ministers are being called on to scrap the MOT test because it’s ‘outdated’ and costs drivers £180 a year.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com says: “It seems MOT costs are the latest ‘cash cow’ plaguing motorists with drivers wasting £250m a year on rip-off MOT tests and unnecessary repairs.

“Our research shows that drivers feel they have been overcharged by £205 on a trip to the garage, with one in seven (13%) agreeing that they have been pressured into paying for repairs or parts they don’t need.

“And the recent MOT test changes might make it easier for drivers to be ripped off. If a vehicle falls under the new ‘dangerous’ category, it must not be driven until the issue is repaired, forcing drivers to pay at the garage where they failed their test. Whether this will encourage some mechanics to fail drivers and cash in remains to be seen.

"If drivers suspect a problem with their vehicle, we strongly recommend they read our guide to equip themselves with as much knowledge and advice as possible. They can also shop around for the best prices in their local area using a garage comparison tool."