Doncaster Sheffield Airport announces more flights

Doncaster Sheffield Airport is delighted to announce a new Wizz air flight to Budapest, the new three weekly service will take off with effect from October 29 and comes hot on the heels of a route to Debrecen being announced just weeks ago.

This new route to Budapest will bring a total of five flights per week and almost 100,000 seats to Hungary, making DSA the best-connected airport to this region from Yorkshire and the North of England.

Chris Harcombe, Aviation Development Director, Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: “Wizz air is an important strategic partner of DSA. Since opening operations in 2006 we have worked together in partnership to develop a growing range of routes with over 3 million passengers carried. As one of Europe’s leading low cost Airlines renowned for low fares and exceptional service we share many of the same values. Today we are delighted to offer even greater choice to such an impressive destination, such is Budapest”

Owain Jones, Chief Corporate Officer at Wizz Air said: “WIZZ is the European airline that is always creating more and more exciting travel connections for our customers across Europe and beyond. We are delighted to be the first airline to connect Doncaster Sheffield with Budapest, giving our UK customers in the north of England the opportunity to experience the stunning architecture, world famous wines and superb gastronomy on offer in one of Europe’s most beautiful and vibrant capital cities.”

Budapest is cited as one of the most beautiful cities in Europe, with plenty of elegant, historical structures that reflect its eclectic past such as the Royal Palace, Hungarian State Opera, and Castle Museum. It’s known as the City of Baths with over 120 thermal baths and spas, centred around the Danube river and plays host to major music festivals such as Sziget Festival on an island located on the river itself.

Budapest is rapidly emerging as a global business centre, with strengths in research and development, finance and commerce. Predicted by some analysts to be the fastest growing urban economy in central and eastern Europe in 2018, with the OECD recently estimating 4.4% GDP growth for this year, faster than many major economies in Western Europe. It has previously been named one the highest ranked cities in Central Eastern Europe for innovation and now regularly sits within the top 30 European cities in the world.

As a destination, it offers a vibrant mix of leisure, tourism and business. Its diverse mix of east meets west, old embracing new and changing political states, make it a hotbed for international organisations such as the United Nations and the European Institute of Innovation and Technology.

Tickets for Wizz Air flights to Budapest, Hungary, go on sale today (6th August). With three flights a week from DSA on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, visitors and business tourists can take full advantage of frequent and reasonably priced visits to this enticing destination.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport’s growing range of destinations already extends to 55 destinations and with new routes being released regularly, the airport is proving to be a convenient choice for passengers travelling from Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and beyond.

Named as the UK’s best small airport under 10 million passengers by Which? consumer group, and the UKs favourite regional airport by Saga members, Doncaster Sheffield Airport offers an unrivalled customer experience from the moment of arrival. The airport scores highly for terminal parking close by, queues at security, passport control, baggage drop and most significantly the friendly welcome from staff.