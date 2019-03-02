Man injured in crash outside pub south of Sheffield

A man has been taken to hospital after having to be cut free from the wreckage of a crash in Dronfield this afternoon.
The man was involved in a crash with another vehicle outside The Victoria pub, Stubley Lane, at around 3.55pm.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Dronfield and Lowedges attened the incident and cut a man free from one of the vehicles.
A spokeswoman said he was taken to hospital following the crash.
The nature of his injuries are not yet known.
The crash happened on a stretch of road not far from the roundabout and entrance to Sainsbury’s supermarket.
