New flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport announced today

Wizz Air has announced further expansion at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Flights go on sale today (January 17, 2019) for a new twice-weekly Wizz Air service from Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) to Timisoara, Romania, taking off on September 2, 2019.

Timisoara

The new service will deliver an additional 38,000 seats and will add to what is already expected to be a record year for the award-winning airport.

A significant 25% increase over the previous year is forecast with almost 300,000 new seats being added for the year ahead that will see passenger numbers grow to 1.5 million per annum.

This latest destination comes just weeks after Wizz Air announced new routes to Krakow, Poland, and Budapest, Hungary.

Chris Harcombe, Aviation Development Director at DSA, said: “This is great news for Doncaster Sheffield Airport, and we’re delighted by the confidence airlines have shown in the easy, friendly, relaxed experience that we offer our customers across our growing catchment area of passengers covering the wider Yorkshire and North Nottinghamshire regions.

“This is the fourth new route announcement from Wizz Air over the last 12-months, offering almost 40 flights per week to 13 destinations across Europe from DSA by September.

“We’re proud to be Wizz Air’s largest operation in the UK outside of London and delighted to grow our choice of low-cost European destinations. Our first TUI long-haul flights to Sanford, Florida take off in May and tickets are already on sale for flights to Cancun, Mexico setting off in Spring 2020, taking our total destinations to 55, with new routes being added regularly.”

Timisoara, on the northern bank of the Bega River, is the third largest city in Romania. This characterful city, with its Secessionist architecture, is considered the cultural, economic and social centre of western Romania.

Built around a series of beautifully restored public squares, parks and gardens, it’s the perfect base to explore the Banat region. Often referred to as the ‘Little Vienna’, Timisoara has an expansive arts scene, including year-round theatrical and musical performances; it’s not surprising it boasts a lively nightlife too.

The mild climate and compact city attractions – Unirii Square, Piata Victoriei and Muzeul de Arta - make it the ideal place to explore on foot, with plenty of atmospheric river-side and rooftop bars that are well worth a visit. However, the delightful array of restaurants serving traditional Romanian dishes such as goulash and polenta, are worth setting aside some quality time.

Tamara Vallois, Head of Communications at Wizz Air, said: “We are happy to expand our network in the United Kingdom with another exciting Eastern-European destination. Our newest route now connects Yorkshire with Timisoara, Romania, the historical Transylvanian city in the Western corner of the country. It is a perfect destination for a weekend break or even a longer trip, offering a relaxing atmosphere. We are confident that our British customers will enjoy visiting this splendid city. Our friendly crew looks forward to welcoming you on board a WIZZ flight!”

Doncaster Sheffield Airport’s growing range already extends to 55 destinations and with new routes being released regularly, the airport is proving to be a convenient choice for passengers travelling from Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and beyond.

It was named as the UK’s best small airport by Which? consumer group, and the UKs favourite regional airport by Saga members in 2018 and Doncaster Sheffield Airport offers an unrivalled customer experience from the moment of arrival. The airport scores highly for terminal parking close by, queues at security, passport control, baggage drop and most significantly the friendly welcome from staff.