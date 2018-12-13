Taxi barriers could be installed at Sheffield railway station to tackle air pollution

Barriers could be installed at Sheffield railway station in an attempt to control poulltion levels around the site.

Coun Jack Scott, Sheffield Council member for transport and development, said barriers could be used to control the number of taxis idling at the site.

Sheffield railway station.

It comes as the council press ahead with its Clean Air Zone proposals, which it said will help tackle pollution and ‘save lives’.

Coun Scott said: “The layout of the station has been a problem for years – it sits in a valley.

“There is talk of having a barrier system for taxis at the station. There's no easy sollution to it and it’s not possible add a new road through but what we are seeing more and more is that a lot of people don’t wait in the taxi rank and just walk up to the traffic lights and hail one down in the bus stop.”

Coun Scott said there were concerns that the number of vehicles in the station grounds meant it was taking longer for them to be able to get back onto Sheaf Street.

He added: “The works could be done as part of the re-design of the station as part of HS2 but we have to do things far in advance of that as well.

“We have got to work together to tackle our air pollution problem.”

The council’s ‘Clean Air Zone’ could see a pollution charge for buses, taxis, vans and lorries of up to £50 per day.

Coun Scott said he hoped the charge will push people to choose more environmentally friendly vehicles.

The council say they will need £40 million from the government to put the charge in place including cameras and signs

It comes under the council’s Clean Air Strategy, which launched in 2017, to improve the quality of the air in the city.