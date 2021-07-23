Higher volumes of people are expected to descend on the city this weekend, with the council and festival organisers urging people to plan their travel ahead to minimise disruption and avoid delays.

Tramlines Festival will be held at Hillsborough Park from today, Friday, July 23, until Sunday, July 25. The Fringe at Tramlines will run at various venues across the city centre over the three days, with outdoor music and entertainment also on Devonshire Green and in the Peace Gardens on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about travelling around the city this weekend and the best way to get to the festival.

There will be no evening trams from the area around Hillsborough Park during Tramlines Festival this weekend, as well as a number of road closures around the city.

Trams

Trams will operate as normal throughout the day, but in the area of the festival will not run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening.

All services will terminate at Shalesmoor from around 9pm on Friday and Saturday and 8pm on Sunday.

This is following a joint decision by Stagecoach Supertram, SYPTE and Tramlines, because Stagecoach Supertram has reduced staff resource at the current time, primarily due to a surge in employees being contacted with a self-isolation instruction through the NHS Test and Trace system.

People using the tram are advised to plan in advance and make alternative arrangements to get home after the festival.

It is expected that public transport and private hire taxis will be extremely busy.

Road closures

Roads are expected to be congested around Hillsborough so allow extra travel time.

People coming to The Fringe are encouraged to walk, cycle or use public transport where possible.

City centre road closures will be in place during The Fringe at Tramlines as follows:

Friday - 9pm to 4am:

Devonshire Street, Division Street and Cambridge Street (from Pinstone St/ Moorhead junction) will be closed to traffic. This also includes closures of Rockingham, Carver and all crossover points. Access to resident parking will be maintained but access points will be in and out from West Street or in and out from Wellington Street

Blue light access only during these times within the main road closure area.

Saturday - 8am to 4am:

Closures as above. Access for deliveries will be allowed until 10am. Access to resident parking will be maintained but access points as above.

Friday 9pm to Sunday 8pm:

Devonshire Street between Fitzwilliam Street and Trafalgar Street/Westfield Terrace will be closed all weekend to the Devonshire Green event. Access for deliveries will be allowed between 4am and 10am.

Car park access

Eldon Street car park will be accessible from West Street. Exit back out onto West Street.

Fitzwilliam Street car park will be accessible from Fitzwilliam Street (from Charter Row).

Rockingham Street car parks will be accessible from Wellington Street and Charter Row (access back out to Charter Row).

Carver Lane car park is closed from 9pm Friday until 4am Sunday and is not accessible (due to tram gate on West Street). All vehicles should be moved prior to the closing time.

Access to private car parks, most side street parking spaces, and drop offs to properties on streets leading onto Devonshire Street and Division Street will be maintained. There will be no crossovers or access to Devonshire Street and Division Street from these side roads during the closure times.