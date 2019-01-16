Tributes pour in to ‘lovely’ Sheffield couple married for 76 years who died within months of each other   

Star readers have paid tribute to a 'lovely' Sheffield couple who died within months of each other after an incredible 76 years of marriage.

Barbara Craine, who lived for most of her years in Parson Cross, died on January 7 aged 94, just five months after her beloved husband Hal passed away aged 100.

Hal and Barbara Craine.

A number of Star readers have now taken to Facebook to express their sadness over the news and to pay tribute to them.

Julie Haythorne posted: “What a beautiful love story. God bless them both.”

Sarah Kirkham added: “RIP. At least they have been reunited. Together forever, bless them.”

Sean Woodward described them as “such lovely, genuine people.”

Alan Simons posted: “RIP, what an amazing life together.”

The pair first met during the Blitz whilst enjoying a waltz together on the dance floor at St Patrick’s Church at Lane Top.

Love soon blossomed between the couple who later went on to marry at St Thomas’ Church in Wincobank on June 6, 1942.

Hal, who spent 18 months in the RAF, later worked for English Steel.

Barbara spent the war years working for Ambrose Shardlow’s, a manufacturer of crankshafts for Spitfire fighter aircraft.

The pair went on to have three daughters, and became grandparents, and great-grandparents four times over.

Their daughter, Shirleigh, aged 56, said: “They were both lovely, and all about family.

“They will be missed by the whole family.

“We never thought mum would go so soon after dad, it was such a shock.”

The pair shared a love for music. Barbara was a keen piano player while Hal had a passion for the organ and accordion.

Hal died in August last year after suffering a bleed in the stomach.

In later life, Barbara was diagnosed with dementia. The family is currently waiting on her post-mortem results.